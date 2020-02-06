AARP Tax-Aide services available through April 14
CAMP VERDE — Come to Camp Verde Community Library’s Founders Room from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14 for no-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers.
You need to bring the following items to help you prepare your tax return: the previous year’s tax return; social security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return; government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer; checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund or direct debit any amounts due; Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) for each individual if applicable; income documents such as W-2 1099; deduction documents if doing itemized deductions, and 1095-A forms if you purchased insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange). Other forms may be necessary depending on your situation.
Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road.
For more information, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Juvenile sought in Speedway robbery now in custody
- Obituary: Kelly G. Hollamon
- Suspect, sought in Cornville domestic violence case, turns himself in
- Cottonwood PD K9 used to help find methamphetamine, fentanyl
- 5-year prison term in Cottonwood fentanyl bust
- Cultural Park amphitheater set to become a part of history
- No major injuries in 260 wreck
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- 49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: