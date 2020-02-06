OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Feb. 06
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Adoption Spotlight, Feb. 7, 2020: Angel

Originally Published: February 6, 2020 12:58 p.m.

Angel is a thoughtful, sociable girl with a killer sense of humor and a passion for fashion. She loves swimming, volleyball, and Mexican food – especially Rubio’s chicken salad. A country music enthusiast, she dreams of seeing Kane Brown perform. Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-c and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

BRIDGET JONES’ DIARY <br>
Obituary: Lois Margaret Doucette 1933 - 2013
Obituary: Paula G. Brannock 1926-2018
Cottonwood's Premiere Fashion Accessory Boutique
Debbie Clemens Mother’s Day exhibition set for May 12-13

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News