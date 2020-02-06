Adoption Spotlight, Feb. 7, 2020: Angel
Originally Published: February 6, 2020 12:58 p.m.
Angel is a thoughtful, sociable girl with a killer sense of humor and a passion for fashion. She loves swimming, volleyball, and Mexican food – especially Rubio’s chicken salad. A country music enthusiast, she dreams of seeing Kane Brown perform. Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-c and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
