Cottonwood staff to re-craft tiny homes ordinance to match zoning

COTTONWOOD —A proposed new section of Cottonwood’s zoning code for tiny homes will have to wait for at least a couple more months.

The Cottonwood City Council held a discussion Tuesday on the proposed ordinance, with Vice Mayor Michael Mathews asking most of the questions of Community Development Director Scott Ellis. Mathews convinced the rest of the council to remand the proposed ordinance.

City staff will rework the ordinance and send it to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in April. That commission had approved a proposed ordinance, 5-1, at its Jan. 27 meeting. Mathews’ main concern was that tiny homes would be brought into established communities as infill, with their sale price and appraisal value reducing the averages for that street or neighborhood.

Mathews said it’s whether a house is brought in on wheels — versus building it on a foundation — that makes a difference in real estate.

“Not only are we talking about bringing down the valuation based on all properties in the neighborhood, but also, if the owner of a manufactured home only has to meet state regs, as an RV, and aren’t required to have things like fire sprinklers,” Mathews said. “The issue, to me, is not the square footage, it’s that manufactured homes have different requirements, and are priced and appraised differently. I wouldn’t want a 2,100-square foot manufactured home next to a site-built home, in any neighborhood, any more than I’d want a 200-square foot manufactured home.”

Ellis said there are no active proposals for any all-new, all-tiny-home communities, which would need to go through a planned area development approval process, so Tuesday’s discussion was mainly about infill on empty lots in nearly-built-out neighborhoods.

Councilman Doug Hulse agreed with Mathews about the property value loss in a neighborhood with smaller homes.

“Everyone’s property values would drop because you would have one of those, piece of, what most people would consider a recreational vehicle,” Hulse said. “Those can be kind of pretty, but a 200-square-foot home is going to affect values, if selling at one-third or one-fourth of the rest of the neighborhood. Folks buy residential real estate with the expectation of either selling at a profit or building on it.”

Ellis said R-1 homes would still need to meet city requirements. The ordinance presented Tuesday calls for tiny houses defined as 400 square-foot maximums, excluding lofts, with a 200-square foot minimum if built on-site and 160 square feet if built on an approved trailer.

City Manager Ron Corbin said there are currently no square footage minimums for the city, so the new requirements would actually create a standard that has never existed in the city, or any other Verde Valley communities.

“You could go build a tiny home on one of those lots now, that’s as small as you want,” Corbin said. “But that hasn’t been happening. What we’re trying to do is encourage the development of workforce housing.”

Corbin said that considering the types of neighborhoods where requests the city has received for permission to bring in tiny homes, those would actually increase real estate values in those areas. Mayor Tim Elinski said the motivation for implementing a tiny-homes ordinance is that there’s a demand for that type of housing. “I was a proponent of tiny homes before we called them that,” Elinski said. “I don’t think we’re going to see a proliferation of these types of homes in R-1 housing on small lots, except in Old Town, where it kind of makes sense.”

Ellis said requests have involved all four of the city’s residential zone types.

“Someone wants to jump through those hoops and live in a little house, that’s fine,” Mathews said. “I just want to protect those who already live in (zoning) R-1 and R-3.”