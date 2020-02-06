OFFERS
Geronimo story to be told at Sedona Heritage Museum event

Staff report
Originally Published: February 6, 2020 1:54 p.m.

SEDONA — At 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Jerry Martin will tell the story of the legendary Geronimo at Sedona Heritage Museum, 735 Jordan Road, at Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona.

Martin is part Chiricahua, Mescalero and Lipan Apache, of the Bedonkohe band, with family roots on the San Carlos reservation.

He will be telling the life story of Goyahkla (which means ‘he who yawns’), later to become Goyathlay (which means ‘the wise one’), who became better known as the legendary Geronimo.

Martin will talk about Geronimo’s birth, childhood, marriage, and his struggles between the Mexicans and the American Soldiers. This great leader and medicine man was placed on the reservation three times and eluded authorities from both sides of the Rio Grande. Stories will include some of the battles and raids Geronimo led, his survival, and negotiations with Gen. Crook.

Raised for the first three years of his life by his great-grandmother and continuing to live close to her, Martin learned Apache ways and stories. During this time he learned of his relationship to the famous warrior. Before she passed away, she told him to be proud of his heritage and to someday go home to his roots in Arizona, which he has, now living in Camp Verde.

This presentation is free. For more information, call 928-282-7038.

