Thu, Feb. 06
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Clarence Henry Hill, 1928-2020

Clarence Henry Hill

Clarence Henry Hill

Originally Published: February 6, 2020 12:50 p.m.

Clarence Henry Hill was born February 26th, 1928 in Globe, Arizona to Thomas DeWitt and Georgia Beatrice Hill.

He was called home February 1, 2020.

Clarence was a long time resident of the Verde Valley and retired from the Phoenix Cement Plant in Clarkdale after 28 years. Before that he drove routes for the US Postal service, mainly the Payson to Cottonwood route.

Clarence was a jack of all trades, mainly he was an incredibly gifted carpenter/craftsmen. He enjoyed the outdoors, panning for gold, and being surrounded by family and friends.

Clarence was proceeded in death by his parents; siblings, Millie Sue Hill, Wendel Hill, Glenna Smith, Thomas Hill, Thalia Livengood and children, Clarence Henry Hill Jr., Michael Alan Hill and Georgia Fay Leversee. Clarence is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Ruth Hill; sister, Vivian Mayo; children, Dean Leversee, Thalia and Daniel Soto, Barbara Johnson, Shirley Ann Elmer, Robert Durnez, Pauline Durnez, Susan and Mark Pearson, Joseph and Anna Durnez and countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday February 8th at 2pm at Westcott Funeral Home. All are welcomed.

Information provided by survivors.

