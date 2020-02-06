Obituary: Clarence Henry Hill, 1928-2020
Clarence Henry Hill was born February 26th, 1928 in Globe, Arizona to Thomas DeWitt and Georgia Beatrice Hill.
He was called home February 1, 2020.
Clarence was a long time resident of the Verde Valley and retired from the Phoenix Cement Plant in Clarkdale after 28 years. Before that he drove routes for the US Postal service, mainly the Payson to Cottonwood route.
Clarence was a jack of all trades, mainly he was an incredibly gifted carpenter/craftsmen. He enjoyed the outdoors, panning for gold, and being surrounded by family and friends.
Clarence was proceeded in death by his parents; siblings, Millie Sue Hill, Wendel Hill, Glenna Smith, Thomas Hill, Thalia Livengood and children, Clarence Henry Hill Jr., Michael Alan Hill and Georgia Fay Leversee. Clarence is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Ruth Hill; sister, Vivian Mayo; children, Dean Leversee, Thalia and Daniel Soto, Barbara Johnson, Shirley Ann Elmer, Robert Durnez, Pauline Durnez, Susan and Mark Pearson, Joseph and Anna Durnez and countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday February 8th at 2pm at Westcott Funeral Home. All are welcomed.
Information provided by survivors.
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Juvenile sought in Speedway robbery now in custody
- Obituary: Kelly G. Hollamon
- Suspect, sought in Cornville domestic violence case, turns himself in
- Cottonwood PD K9 used to help find methamphetamine, fentanyl
- 5-year prison term in Cottonwood fentanyl bust
- Cultural Park amphitheater set to become a part of history
- No major injuries in 260 wreck
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- 49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: