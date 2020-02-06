Obituary: Kathleen ‘Casey’ Nelson
Kathleen “Casey” Nelson died at her Camp Verde, Arizona home on January 10, 2020, in the early morning hours of the full “Wolf” moon, with her family by her side.
Casey loved her adopted Verde Valley. There she raised 6 children, designed and built 4 houses by the Verde River, made pottery and beautiful stained glass, all to the beat of Duke Ellington or Lola Beltran.
She is survived by her 6 children, Terry (Marion) Malone, Camp Verde, Jamie (Tom) Archer, Guerneville, Calif., Alice Fairfield, Corvallis Oregon, Kate (Brock) Blevins, Sedona, Ivo Buddeke, Rimrock and Ian Buddeke, Camp Verde; step-daughters, Lorraine Nelson and Karen (Robert) Warren, San Francisco Calif., brother, David (Colleen) Cox, Los Angeles, Calif. and long time companion and friend, Richard Nelson, Camp Verde.
She was a caring and generous Grandma, Grams, Gabe to her 7 grandchildren, Irene Young, Sean and Kate Malone, Ben and Tyler Blevins, Thomas Warren, Alana Smith and 6 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful team of companion caregivers, Rachael Ruiz, Laurie Fant and Mitzi Hankins. Casey could not have remained in her home without you. A Big Thank You to Compassus Hospice for their support. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Information provided by survivors.
