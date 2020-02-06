Obituary: Kelly Elizabeth Alvey Kelly
Kelly Elizabeth Alvey Kelly passed away peacefully at home on January 31st, 2020, after a 2-year fight with breast cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Dennis Alvey; her parents, Ron and Pam Ballatore; her sister, Stephanie Quiroz; in-laws, and cousins. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she adored and they adored her.
Kelly was passionate about her job in the healthcare field, her family, her friends, camping, and especially the lake. She had a huge heart for animals and creatures of all kinds, and her dog, Willy who was the light of her life.
A service will be held on February 8th, 11:00 a.m. at Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde, 143 W. Arnold St.
There will be a Celebration of Life following the service at 10:30 Alvey Lane in Cornville. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Verde Valley Humane Society or a cancer charity.
Condolences can also be shared at www.BuelerFuneralHome.com
Information provided by survivors.
