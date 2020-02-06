Obituary: Marlene Creighton Krmpotich 1936-2020
Marlene C. (Molly) Krmpotich, 83, died peacefully in her sleep at Friendship Village in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday February 2nd, 2020.
Her funeral service will be held this Saturday February 8th at Resurrection Catholic Church in Tempe at 10:00 a.m., followed by a social gathering in the Community Room at the Friendship Village Health Center.
Molly was born on 12th of October 1936 in Phoenix, Arizona. Her father was a Rancher in the state of Arizona and so they moved up to the Verde Valley where she went to school, graduating from Cottonwood High School in 1954. Post High School she came back down to Phoenix to go to Nursing School at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, where she earned her Nursing degree.
She met her husband (our father, Michael J Krmpotich) through mutual friends and were married in May of 1958. Settling down in Clarkdale and then Tempe, they raised 3 sons. They were married 43 years.
Post her long nursing career, she loved to tend to her flowers and garden at the family homestead in Jerome. She also loved to travel the world with her friends and the New Frontier Travelers Club out of Mesa Community College
She is survived by her 3 sons and their families and 3 grandchildren.
Information provided by survivors.
