Obituary: Sherrie Lynne Taveira, 1959-2019
Sherrie Lynne Taveira died on November 20, 2019 at her home in Camp Verde, Arizona.
She was born on April 18, 1959 in Little Falls, New York, where she spent her childhood in a rural upstate farming community.
When the Gray family moved to Arizona, she attended Yavapai College nursing school, receiving her degree. Shortly after, Sherrie moved to Medford, Oregon where she worked as an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse for 30 years.
Her free time was spent enjoying her animals and the beautiful Oregon coast. Returning to her family in Arizona, she worked as a caregiver for many elderly patients in Camp Verde.
Sherrie was a kind, loving person who gave selflessly.
Predeceased by father, Red Harold Gray, mother Betty Gray and brother, Kevin (Andi) Gray. She is survived by her sister, Cindy (Joel) Westervelt of Camp Verde and brother, Jeff (Brenda) Gray of Tucson along with many nieces and nephews.
Aunt Sherrie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Information provided by survivors.
