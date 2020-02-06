Senate Education Committee passes SB 1122
Legislation would eliminate three districts’ separate votes in consolidation election
PHOENIX – Tuesday, the Arizona Senate Education Committee voted 6-to-3 to pass SB 1122.
If Gov. Doug Ducey signs off on the legislation, it would amend Arizona Revised Statute 15-459 by using the total votes from one ballot, not three, to decide whether Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts should merge into one unified district.
SB 1122 must now go to the Senate floor – full senate – for consideration.
SB 1122, according to the state senate’s fact sheet, would remove the requirement for a school district consolidation that the majority of votes cast in each district approve the consolidation. This means that the majority of total votes cast approve the consolidation.
Wednesday, Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott told the committee that SB 1122 “is an attempt to fabricate an election result that cannot be obtained with current election law.”
Westcott, who opposes SB 1122, said that Sen. Sylvia Allen is “mistaken in her support of a vote canvass of the entire Mingus Union High School District when it consists of two equal political subdivisions within the state of Arizona that are equal partners in the union.”
Andy Groseta and Ken Ligon of the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools spoke in favor of the bill.
“It was a party-line vote,” Groseta said. “It has been a party-line vote in each of our previous legislations approved by the legislature and signed by the governor.”
Groseta also told the committee Tuesday that SB 1122 “is all about fairness.”
“This nation was set up as majority rules,” Groseta told the committee. “The minority should not be able to override the vote of the majority.”
But Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown told the committee that the passing of SB 1122 would mean his district’s voters “would be denied the fundamental right to decide the impact of the students in our district.”
“We have always participated in (Mingus) school board elections, bonds and overrides,” Brown said. “We should be given the chance to decide if we want to remain within the MUHSD or not.”
