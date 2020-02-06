Upper Verde schools nominate 16 educators for Yavapai County Teacher of the Year awards

Upper Verde Valley nominees for 2020 Yavapai County Teacher of the Year • Beth Alt, Dr. Daniel Bright School • Angela Cox, Daniel Bright School • Heidi Emmons, Dr. Daniel Bright School • Chad Elmer, Mingus Union High School • Arielle Engle, Cottonwood Community School • Emma Fitzhugh, Cottonwood Community School • Heather Graves, Mountain View Preparatory • Brandon Islas, Clarkdale-Jerome School • Jayne Lee, Cottonwood Community School • Dave Moncibaez, Mingus Union High School • Sarah O’Donnal, Mountain View Preparatory • Taryn Quenzer, Dr. Daniel Bright School • Olivia Rebstein, Dr. Daniel Bright School • Teresa Rose, Mountain View Preparatory • Hande Tufte, Cottonwood Community School • Martin Yassi, Dr. Daniel Bright School

VERDE VALLEY — On Feb. 12 in Prescott, 16 upper Verde Valley educators will learn whether they are finalists for Yavapai County’s annual Teacher of the Year awards.

Of the nominees, 13 come from Cottonwood-Oak Creek, two from Mingus Union, and one from Clarkdale-Jerome school districts.

This year there are four categories for the coveted educator award: K-2, grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12 classroom teachers.

This year there are no separate awards for first-year nor specialist teachers.

Finalists will be asked to attend the annual awards ceremony and banquet, held Friday, April 24 at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center, 1500 AZ-69. Tickets will be available in March. Visit ycefoundation.com for more information.

The overall award winner, the county’s Teacher of the Year, will receive a $5,000 cash award, whereas winners in the four categories will each receive $1,500.

Each category finalist will receive $500.

Islas fosters ‘spirit of oneness’

With seven years of experience at Clarkdale-Jerome, Brandon Islas has displayed “mastery in all areas of his teaching profession,” Principal Steve Doerksen wrote in a Jan. 6 letter nominating his fourth grade teacher for the grades 3-5 category.

“By the use of routine formative assessments and progress monitoring, he guides his students in their acquisition of reading, math and science skills,” Doerksen wrote.

Not just strong in the technical aspects of teaching, Islas has a “sense of classroom community and comradery,” Doerksen wrote.

“Mr. Islas motivates, encourages and drives consensus among his students for both academic and civic success,” Doerksen wrote. “He has turned his students into a real team. There truly is a spirit of oneness, one of unity and purpose.”

Aim higher, push harder, make good decisions

On Jan. 14, Mingus Union Principal Genie Gee introduced to the district’s governing board her two nominees for county Teacher of the Year.

Gee nominated freshmen PE teacher and cross country coach Dave Moncibaez, as well as Chad Elmer, the school’s agriculture and business management teacher, and also co-sponsor of Mingus Union’s FFA program.

As an educator, Elmer uses what Gee called “high-interest activities and relationships to engage his students in the learning process.”

“Every student has a home in agriculture class and Mr. Elmer has success with each of them,” she wrote. “Whether they are learning about cells or working hands-on in the land lab, the students are learning science methods and Mr. Elmer is truly a science teacher while incorporating the ideals of FFA into the learning process.”

For Moncibaez, it’s the “gift of motivation and the ability to encourage our students to aim higher, push harder, and make good decisions” that Gee said makes him a worthy nominee for Teacher of the Year.

“He walks his talk and builds his team (both) on the field and in the classroom,” Gee wrote. “He gives his heart and soul to 200 freshmen boys every day.”

Lucky 13

Taryn Quenzer earned her first Bachelor’s degree in apparel and merchandise. But Quenzer, the lifelong learner she is, has devoted her life work to teaching youth and “making an impact on students with adverse childhood experiences,” Dr. Daniel Bright Principal Jessica Vocca wrote in her nomination letter.

Nominated for the grades 6-8 category, Quenzer greets each of her students – each and every day – with a handshake and smile. Said Vocca, Quenzer’s interactions with her students “reflect genuine respect and caring for individuals as well as groups of students and they trust her with sensitive information.”

“She not only knows her students, but has deep empathy and compassion for the families she serves,” Vocca wrote. “Inside the classroom Ms. Quenzer relates to her students and easily holds them accountable in a relational way. Her students know she cares, but more importantly they take ownership and pride in their learning. Her expectations are high and her students often reach or exceed those expectations.”

What they’re saying about the upper Verde Valley’s 2020 Teacher of the Year nominees

Second grade teacher Beth Alt’s “plans and practices reflect a deep understanding of the curriculum and she has an extensive repertoire of instructional skills to draw upon. She sees students for who they are, malleable and teachable, regardless of their ethnicity, socio-economic background, or behavior.”

-- Jessica Vocca, principal, Dr. Daniel Bright School, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Fifth/sixth grade social studies teacher Angela Cox “is one of the most motivated, dedicated, and committed teachers I have had the opportunity to work with. She is fully invested in Capturing Kids’ Hearts, the schools system for whole child supports and classroom management. In fact she is an expert in classroom management and administration often requests other teachers to observe her in action.”

-- Jessica Vocca, principal, Dr. Daniel Bright School, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Third grade teacher Heidi Emmons “runs a well-oiled machine and has honed in and perfected her craft. She is a master at establishing consistency and routines within her classroom. This predictable day is a lifeline for students who struggle behaviorally.”

-- Jessica Vocca, principal, Dr. Daniel Bright School, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Agriculture and business management teacher Chad Elmer’s “teaching, planning, and leadership are top-notch. But his nomination is also due to the love this his students have for him. Everyone has a home in agriculture class, and Mr. Elmer takes the time to make every student feel valued and heard.”

-- Genie Gee, principal, Mingus Union High School, Mingus Union High School District

First grade teacher Arielle Engle “positively affirms on-task behavior, rather than focusing on negative behavior traits; consequently creating a class that supports each other in a serene manner. She encourages students with positive comments as much as possible and gives out affirmations at the end of every day.”

-- Matt Schumacher, principal, Cottonwood Community School, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Sixth Grade ELA and social studies teacher Emma Fitzhugh “has made tremendous growth in her teaching prowess, developing from wide-eyed first-year teacher to a highly effective professional with great command of her classroom. Ms. Fitzhugh is also authentic in bringing her personal passions to her students, as she is responsible for starting our inaugural mountain bike club.”

-- Matt Schumacher, principal, Cottonwood Community School, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

For kindergarten teacher Heather Graves “teaching is a calling, and it takes a special person to answer the call to teach our youngest minds. Having a teacher who encompasses the passion, patience and enthusiasm to help students develop the skills necessary to start them on their educational journey is crucial. Mrs. Graves is very passionate about what she teaches.”

-- Kelli Rhoda, principal, Mountain View preparatory, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Fourth grade teacher Brandon Islas “truly knows his individual students’ academic abilities and is able to navigate their particular successes and needs … Mr. Islas brings together not only his classroom students but also those of the school.”

-- Steve Doerksen, principal, Clarkdale-Jerome School, Clarkdale-Jerome School District

Middle school science teacher Jayne Lee “is a believer in students participating in extra-curricular activities to keep them focused on being strong, happy, and healthy. She uses these extra-curricular opportunities to build strong relationships with her students and their families.”

-- Matt Schumacher, principal, Cottonwood Community School, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Freshmen PE teacher and cross country coach Dave Moncibaez “has been instrumental in creating the vision for physical education at Mingus. You can find his students running the dreaded mile, learning about various sports, participating in social-emotional learning opportunities or taking notes and reading about habits of health.”

-- Genie Gee, principal, Mingus Union High School, Mingus Union High School District

Fifth grade teacher Sarah O’Donnal is a “selfless educator who exemplifies what it takes to create an inclusive community where all students are valued and encouraged to break down barriers and become shining stars. Sarah leaves her heartprint on all students.”

-- Kelli Rhoda, principal, Mountain View preparatory, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Fifth/sixth grade science teacher Taryn Quenzer “strives to empower her students to solve their own problems and is very effective at facilitating and modeling the process inside of her classroom.”

-- Jessica Vocca, principal, Dr. Daniel Bright School, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

First grade teacher Olivia Rebstein “comes from a dynasty of teachers; it is in her blood. Do not let Olivia Rebstein’s youth or years in the profession fool you. She is masterful inside the classroom. Her dedication to the profession of teaching and instant with-it-ness are only a couple of the many reasons the staff and I nominate Olivia Rebstein for Yavapai County Teacher of the Year.”

-- Jessica Vocca, principal, Dr. Daniel Bright School, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Seventh grade science and social studies teacher Teresa Rose “has the ability to bring her creative passion for science to life and encourage her students to be active members of their school community and beyond. Teresa is an educator who never stops learning.”

-- Kelli Rhoda, principal, Mountain View preparatory, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Fourth grade teacher Hande Tufte “is always making sure everyone is working together and creating a strong team. She is the teacher that when students have graduated and are looking back on their elementary years, they will be glad that they had. Hande Tufte shows dedication, leadership and helpfulness both in and out of the classroom.”

-- Samantha Cantley, fourth grade teacher, Cottonwood Community School, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Middle school teacher Martin Yassi “has consistently proven himself through his ability to work with teachers, students and administration to create a positive atmosphere at Dr. Daniel Bright School. Last year was the first year that DDB was a K-8 school, and Dr. Yassi walked into a non-existent science lab. Dr. Yassi was able to conduct hands-on experiments to increase student participation and their scientific knowledge.”

-- Jessica Vocca, principal, Dr. Daniel Bright School, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

