Bread-baking workshop during Monday at the Museum

Cindy Rovey will offer a bread-baking workshop at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. Participants will learn how to make whole wheat bread.

Attendance is limited, so call now to reserve your place. Bring an apron, mixing bowl, and large mixing spoon.

At the end of the class, each person will take their bread home to bake, so you should plan your schedule accordingly. The fee is $7 per person. RSVP required.

“Monday at the Museum” is a workshop/ demonstration held every Monday; please call for a current schedule.

The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills. For details, call 282-7038.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road; public parking is ½ block north of the Museum entrance.

The Museum is open daily, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; admission is separate.