Cottonwood Main Stage hosts Anti-Valentine’s Dance Party

Friday, Feb. 14, Main Stage presents their “Anti-Valentine’s Dance Party” with everybody’s favorite music man, DJ Johnny K. Main Stage wants to turn the tables on that dreaded of all holidays ... Valentine’s Day.

If you’re single, if you’re in a relationship, don’t want to participate in the peer pressured Hallmark holiday or just like a good time then Main Stage is the place to be for the night.



DJ Johnny K will be playing R&B, Latin, Pop hits, Hip Hop and everything in between.



Main Stage continues their anti-Valentine’s Day party on Saturday, Feb. 15 with their “Love Stinks Karaoke.” With all that money you saved by not buying flowers, balloons, candy in heart-shaped boxes and teddy bears you can indulge in a couple of Stupid Cupid drink specials and sing your blues away.



Tuesday night, karaoke host Andrew Benassi will handle the festivities and help you celebrate you. The party starts at 8 p.m. and there is no cover for those 21 and over.



Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature a Nightclub Two-Step dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are featuring a Salsa dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with Andrew Benassi starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every fourth Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.