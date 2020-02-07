Love & Laughs with Zenprov Comedy, Feb. 14

If You Go ... • What: Zenprov Comedy “A Laugh@Love” • When: Valentine’s Da, Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, Fifth Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much: $15 Advance, $18 Door, $20 Priority Seating

Is laughter the ultimate aphrodisiac? Find out: Join Zenprov Comedy at Old Town Center in for Arts in Cottonwood this Valentine’s Day for the ultimate love fest of funny called “A Laugh@Love.” The fun starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Prices are $15 advance, $18 at the door and $20 for priority seating.

“This is our first time back to the Old Town Center for Arts in more than five years, so we’re excited to play in this great venue again,” said Derek Dujardin, director of Zenprov Comedy. “Valentine’s Day is our favorite holiday to perform because so much of improvisational comedy comes from surprises in relationships.”

For more than decade now, Zenprov Comedy has tapped into the rich source material that comes from living in a community steeped in spiritual seeking, UFOs, vortexes, self-help gurus, psychics, radical vegans and endless roundabouts.

While Zenprov Comedy’s may start in the woo-woo culture of Verde Valley, their otherworldly performances are grounded in the fundamentals of rock-solid improv work, inventive satire, and their constant search for big truths hidden within the great Cosmic Giggle.

If you’ve never been to one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the popular improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The troupe performs a mix of fast-paced improvised scenes created in the moment based on audience suggestions. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or prepared ahead of time, so it’s never the same show twice.

The troupe embraces the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance. Miraculously, the player’s minds fuse together to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences — and often do. Laughter ensues.

“Improv is a unique theatrical experience where audience and actors come together to create something magical and extremely alive right there in the moment,” said Shaeri Richards, troupe member. “And it’s funny too.”

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Tom Shoemaker, Chris Redish, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

This one-night-only performance may sell out, so please arrive early or purchase tickets at least day ahead.

Shows are rated PG-13 with some adult material. Visit www.zenprovcomedy.com learn to more about the troupe or call 928-634-0940 or order tickets online at www.oldtowncenter.org.