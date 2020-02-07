Lovers Day at The Muse Gallery

From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at The Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood, a night of art, food, wine, and reading on Love – on Valentine’s Day

While top Arizona winemaker Sam Pillsbury pours his decadent wines, nibble through delights from vegan to meat lovers’ options, plus Gayle’s Chocolates, all while being surrounded by fine art displays, hearing readings on love, and other entertaining surprises. Adults Only.

Email Annabel Sclippa for more information at art@the-muse-gallery.com or visit the-muse-gallery.com. The Muse Gallery is at 735 N. Main St.