Mardi Gras & Globe Trottin’ Jazz

Let the good times roll - on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Sedona Hub - with a Mardi Gras Party, featuring Jambalaya buffet, auction (silent & live) and concert of Globe Trottin’ Latin, Cajun and Sassy Jazz by band, Flor de Bee.



Doors open at 5 p.m., with concert at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at SusannahMartinMusic.com or SUUF.org or at the Door. General, Premium, and Show-Only Tickets are available with discount for advanced purchase. There will also be room for dancing during the show.

The “Globe-Trottin’ Jazz” Show is 7-8:30 p.m. with intermission. Flor de Bee is a hip & retro duo of international proportions, featuring top area performers, Susannah Martin and Vincent Z. The two deliver hoppin’ vocals, beatbox & guitar from the bayou and well beyond.

Songs include ‘Volare’, ‘Oye Como Va’, ‘Stray Cat Strut,’ ‘Jambalaya’ and other exotic classic world hits from Spain, Cuba, Brazil, Italy, France and N’Orleans!, Flor de Bee delights and excites with their dynamic and romantic songs from around the world, in rich harmony and spicy rhythm! And there’s room for dancing on the sides and back of the room!

Guests are encouraged to dress in Mardi Gras colors and style for the event, including purple, green and gold. Masks and beads are provided to guests if desired.

This event is a fundraiser and is hosted by SUUF (sedonauu.org) . Sedona Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (SUUF) promotes progressive religious thought and practice to promote a more loving, just and sustainable world.

SUUF community outreach partners include Sedona Food Bank, Kids Back Pack Program/Sedona Food Shelf, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley , PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley (Parents, Families & Friends of Lesbians & Gays) and League of Women Voters, among others.

The Sedona Posse Grounds Hub (‘The Hub’) is located at 525 Posse Grounds Road , Sedona.

For more information, call (928) 593-9113 or visit website.