Red Rock Repertory students perform at Chapel at Tlaquepaque

If You Go ... • What: Original Live Theatre • When: Thursday Feb 20th 6.30pm • Where: Tlaquepaque Chapel • Suggested donation: $10

Thursday, Feb. 20, Red Earth Theatre brings Red Rock Repertory Theatre to the Chapel at Tlaquepaque at Patio de la Camilla at 6.30 p.m., to present two acts from their early February production of Red Rock One Acts.

Red Rock Repertory Theatre presents the student-directed/written play, Figments by Ally Mertes (Class of 2020) and Constellations by Kaitlyn Gatto and Maxwell Peters (artistic director, Red Rock Repertory Theatre.)

Figments brings some of your favorite literary characters together in ways you’ve never seen them before as they try adjusting to life in the “real world.” Based on the short story Saving Henry by Kaitlyn Gatto, Constellations is a memory play which follows a young woman as she recalls her time spent with her first love.

The cast of the two shows include: Monserrah Arizmendi, Ryan Austin, Melanie Cruz, Annalee Dearden,, Aria Harness, Jeffrey Holmes, Matt Lopez, Ally Mertes, Soraya Movassaghi, Maxwell Peters, Dylan Roger Jadin Strategier, Tianna Trujillo, Mercy Vandenberg and Natalia Wilson. Junior Deahna Vandenberg serves as assistant director/stage manager for the show.

Red Rock Repertory Theatre is the newly rebranded producing wing of the Performing Arts Department at Sedona Red Rock High School. Led by artistic director and teacher Maxwell Peters, Red Rock Repertory looks to provide students with a strong background in theatre arts as well as ample opportunities to perform and produce shows in one of the most beautiful theaters in Arizona.

This is Red Earth’s second year working with Wendy Lippman (Tlaquepaque owner and property manager) to add live theatre to the current roster of live music and other events.

The third Thursday of each month brings a series of simple stripped-down theatrical performances, featuring local performers and a variety of live forms. Future dates in 2020 include March 19th (a special TBA), April 16th (with Parangello Players), May 21st and June 18th (a collaborative show with Canned Sedona). If you are a performer with an idea for a show, please contact Red Earth Theatre at info@redearththeatre.org or by phone at 938-399-0997.

A nonprofit company founded in 2013, Red Earth Theatre provides a platform to inspire and nurture many voices through live performance, and encourages dialogue exploring the human experience in our diverse communities throughout the Verde Valley. (For more on Red Earth visit www.redearththeatre.org)

Live theatre thrives in our area with Red Rock Repertory Theatre at Sedona Red Rock High School gearing up to present it spring musical Disney’s Frozen running April 9-19 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. For more information please visit: http://redrockrep.org.

Red Earth Theatre continues bringing live theatre to the Verde Valley with Pink Nectar Café at Old Town Center for the Arts on Feb 29 (7 p.m.) and March 2 (3 p.m.) and a May production of Quilters.