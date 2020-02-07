Reds Sedona Grill rocks the Red Rocks

Reds Sedona Grill features some of the best performing musicians in Northern Arizona.

This coming week Reds will host four nights of live music featuring four of Sedona’s finest musicians.

Reds, 2250 S.R. 89A, Sedona, call 928-340-5321 for reservations or visit SedonaRouge.com to learn more.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6 to 9 p.m., David Vincent Mills entertains on the keyboard.

Mills is a consummate professional playing regularly solo or with other seasoned performers in the Sedona music scene.

He is a composer, recording artist and creates the perfect background for a fine meal and a romantic night out.

Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., virtuoso violinist Jonathan Levingston entertains.

Levingston is a recognized performing violinist who has performed both classically in ensembles and as a solo performer throughout Northern Arizona and the United States.

His mastery of the instrument is profound and he is mesmerizing to watch and listen play. Be prepared to hear the violin played like you have never heard before.

Friday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Lyndsay Cross on keyboards and vocals.

Cross is a talented performer playing all over the greater Sedona area.

She brings years of musical experience to the table and hopes to become a regular performer at Reds Restaurant. She knows how to wow an audience and keep you entertained throughout your meal and evening.

Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the lounge, it’s Jerry McFarland.

McFarland is a singer/songwriter with a treasure trove of music at his command.

He can perform almost any song made popular through the decades and adds a bit of history to each song he performs.

His great voice combines with exquisite guitar work creating a perfect blend bound to enthrall any audience.