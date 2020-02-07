The Royal Ballet’s ‘Coppélia’ premieres onscreen Feb. 16

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Feb. 16, when it hosts the big screen premiere of “Coppélia” — a brand new production — from the Royal Ballet in London.

There will be one show at 2 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A classic returns to the Royal Ballet repertory with Ninette de Valois’ charming and funny “Coppélia” – a story of love, mischief and mechanical dolls. The intricate choreography is set to Delibes’ delightful score and shows off the technical precision and comedic timing of the whole Company. Osbert Lancaster’s designs bring a colorful storybook world to life in this treat for the whole family.

Act 1

Dr. Coppélius has constructed a mechanical doll, Coppélia, so lifelike that everyone who sees it on his balcony believes it to be a beautiful girl. Swanilda is angry when she discovers that Franz, her fiancé, is trying to flirt with Coppélia.

The Burgomaster announces that there will be a fête and all betrothed couples will receive dowries from the Duke. Coppélius comes out of his house for an evening stroll; he is teased by some young men and drops his key. Swanilda and her friends find it and enter the house. Coppélius finds his front door open and steals in to surprise the intruders. Franz returns to meet the girl on the balcony.

Act 2

Swanilda approaches the alcove that hides Coppélia and is astonished to find that she is only a doll. Coppélius bursts in and drives out Swanilda’s friends. Swanilda hides in the alcove and takes Coppélia’s place.

Franz appears at the window and Coppélius allows him to enter before seizing him by the ear. He drugs Franz and tries to bring Coppélia to life by transferring Franz’s spirit to the doll. Swanilda, disguised as the doll, pretends to come to life. The old man is delighted. He teaches her a Spanish dance and a Scottish dance. Franz regains his senses and Coppélius realizes that he has been tricked.

Act 3

Next evening the Duke gives gold to the betrothed couples. Coppélius complains that his dolls have been ruined. The Duke placates him with a purse of gold. The peasants dance the ‘Masque of the Hours’. Franz and Swanilda are forgiven and everyone celebrates their marriage.

“Coppélia” from the Royal Ballet will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.