Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Clemency’ premiere Feb. 14-20

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed and powerful new film “Clemency” Feb. 14-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Clemency” features an award-winning ensemble cast including Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Richard Schiff, Wendell Pierce, Richard Gunn and Danielle Brooks.

Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden, Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard).

The emotional wedge in her marriage grows. Memories of a recently botched execution plague her daily. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.

“I spent four years researching for ‘Clemency’. I spoke with six different wardens, interviewed corrections officers, death row lawyers, Lieutenants and a Director of Corrections about their experiences working in prisons and in death row facilities. I spoke with men currently on death row and one man who was exonerated from death row, after being incarcerated for 28 years for a crime he did not commit,” said director Chinonye Chukwu.

“The film observes a world that few audiences have gotten a realistic look into. Most American prison films include melodramatic depictions of prison life, but ‘Clemency’ is rooted in an unfiltered realism that will, hopefully, force audiences to connect to the humanities that exist between prison walls.”

“Clemency” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Feb. 14-20. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 14, 17, 18, 19 and 20; and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.