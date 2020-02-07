Singing valentines are back

Harmony on the Rocks, Sedona’s chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, brings singing valentines to Sedona and the Verde Valley again this year.

What better way to make this Valentine’s Day memorable and sweet for special someone?

Barbershop quartets from Harmony on the Rocks – HOTR – will be available from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to deliver singing valentines in person to lucky sweethearts – at home, in the office, or at a favorite restaurant.



In addition to the serenade, your special person will receive a beautiful, long-stemmed red rose and a hand-made Valentine card with your personal message. What a wonderful way to leave your special someone speechless.

Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted through Thursday, Feb. 13. The Singing Valentine package is $40.

For more information, and to make your reservation, call 928-203-1156, or e-mail curtis.hinsley@nau.edu.

The Barbershop Harmony Society is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization.