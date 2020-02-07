Vocalist, pianist Devin Angelet performs at Sedona Public Library

This Valentine’s Day at 5 p.m.,feast your ears and hearts upon the soothing, sultry voice of award-winning vocalist and pianist Devin Angelet. For her debut solo performance at Sedona Public Library, Angelet performs love songs with a twist, illuminating the spirit of self-love, neighborly love and love as our very source.

Always one of the Verde Valley’s favorite songbirds, Angelet serenades her listeners from the grand piano with an eclectic selection of covers and originals, offering a much appreciated alternative to the typical Valentine’s Day theme of romance.

Devin Angelet’s passion for music radiates from the very core of her being and out into everything she does. Sultry and saccharine, her voice is known to send tingles down the spine with every wave of her velvet vibrato. Is it any wonder that she placed 1st in the 2018 Prescott’s Got Talent competition?

Angelet has also been a recipient of the National Choral Award as well as the John Phillip Sousa Award for her performances in mallet percussion. Whether performing original songs, covering gems from the century past, directing a four-part choir or teaching music one-on-one, Devin Angelet draws from an eclectic flavor palette, including the spices of jazz, classical, pop and beyond.

The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m., at the library on 3250 White Bear Road in West Sedona and is free and open to the public.

For more information about programs at Sedona Public Library, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, please stop by or call the Library at 928-282-7714.

You may access the library's website at www.sedonalibrary.org to view the events calendar


