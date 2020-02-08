High school sports roundup: Camp Verde girls hoops continues roll

Camp Verde High girls basketball stretched their winning streak to 19 games with a couple more dominant wins.

The No. 1 Cowboys (24-2, 10-0 Central) beat No. 39 Northland Prep 62-9 at home on Tuesday. Nine Cowboys scored, led by senior center Jacy Finley, who had 12 points, senior point guard Amanda Lozanilla and senior Tanna Decker who each had 11.

The Cowboys had 15 steals and Finley had four blocks.

Then on Friday CV beat No. 31 Scottsdale Prep 54-25. Camp has won 19 of their last 20 games.

Up next for the Cowboys is trip to No. 21 Glendale Prep on Tuesday.

Mingus girls soccer rebounds

Mingus Union girls soccer bounced back from having their winning streak snapped and moved closer to a first round state tournament game at home.

On Thursday night the No. 6 Marauders (9-1, 4-2 Grand Canyon) beat No. 14 Lee Williams on the road 2-1.

Senior midfielder Jaiden Behlow scored the first goal, assisted by junior midfielder/defender Natalee Rogers. Then the Volunteers scored but senior midfielder/forward Marli Urueta scored the game winner off an assist from midfielder/forward Felicia Bueno.

After the Marauders’ eight game winning streak was snapped earlier in the week, they slid slightly to No. 6. The top eight teams skip the state play-in and host a home state tournament game.

Mingus Union closes out the regular season on Monday when they host No. 21 Scottsdale Saguaro.

Camp Verde boys basketball wins 15th in a row

After rising to No. 4, Camp Verde High boys basketball won their 15th straight game.

The Cowboys (22-3, 10-0 Central) beat No. 31 Scottsdale Prep 56-33 on Friday night on the road. CV held the Spartans to single digits in two quarters, including three points in the fourth frame.

Senior shooting guard Jason Collier scored 21 points and sophomore guard/forward Chino Salas-Zorrilla had 14. Salas-Zorrilla and sophomore guard/forward Devon James had four steals apiece.

CV has won 18 out of their last 19 games.

On Tuesday the Cowboys travel to No. 7 Glendale Prep to play a de facto region championship game.

On last Tuesday the Cowboys beat No. 30 Northland Prep 92-68. Collier scored 41 points and sophomore guard/forward Jordan Littlefield had 13 as Salas-Zorrilla had five steals.

Mingus girls hoops falls to Flagstaff

No. 45 Mingus Union girls basketball (0-20, 0-11 Grand Canyon) lost 66-33 at home to No. 4 Flagstaff on Friday night.

On Tuesday the Marauders lost 53-41 at No. 11 Coconino.

Mingus Union closes out the season on Tuesday at No. 28 Lee Williams.