OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Feb. 08
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Single rescue turns into double transport for Sedona Fire

Wednesday afternoon, Sedona Fire District was dispatched for an injured hiker near the top of the A.B. Young trail in Oak Creek Canyon — and ended up rescuing two hikers. Courtesy of Sedona Fire

Wednesday afternoon, Sedona Fire District was dispatched for an injured hiker near the top of the A.B. Young trail in Oak Creek Canyon — and ended up rescuing two hikers. Courtesy of Sedona Fire

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 12:34 a.m.

SEDONA – Wednesday afternoon, Sedona Fire District personnel were dispatched for an injured hiker near the top of the A.B. Young trail in Oak Creek Canyon — and ended up rescuing two hikers.

After arriving on scene, SFD rescuers located the injured hiker in extremely rugged terrain, according to a news release.

With the low temperatures and darkness approaching, the on-scene commander requested a helicopter from DPS to assist with the rescue.

DPS helicopter, Ranger 56, out of Flagstaff arrived on scene and coordinated with SFD crews on the ground. Utilizing a Helicopter Rescue Technician (HRT) from Sedona Fire District, preparations were made to extract the patient using a short-haul technique where the patient and HRT are extracted on a rope below the aircraft and transported to a more accessible area.

During the rescue, another hiker that was with the injured party began making their way down the trail towards the trailhead.

While descending, the non-injureer suffered a 20-foot fall becoming the second victim of the response.

Due to their location at the time of injury, they were able to be assisted down the trail by SFD and Coconino County Search and Rescue personnel and did not require a second aerial rescue.

“In addition to having qualified HRT personnel we are lucky to have such great partners as DPS and Coconino County Search and Rescue," said SFD Battalion Chief Jordan Baker. "Without those resources, it is likely that one or both of the injured parties would have spent the night on the mountain exposed to the elements. Conditions were such that both could have suffered from severe hypothermia in addition to their injuries.”

The DPS Ranger flew the first patient and HRT to Slide Rock State Park. The patient was then transported by ground ambulance to Sedona Emergency Center for treatment of lower extremity injuries.

After being assisted to the trailhead, the second patient was also transported by ground ambulance to Sedona Emergency Center for treatment.

The release said Sedona Fire reminds everyone that when planning a hike or other outing, it is important to be prepared for current and expected weather conditions in case the unthinkable happens and you are forced to spend unplanned time out in the elements.

“Had the victims been forced to spend the night in the cold weather, things could have turned out much worse,” Baker said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Injured hiker rescued from Bear Mountain
Short-haul technical rescue performed to save hiker
Hiker rescued after Bell Trail fall
Sedona Fire District rescues injured hiker off of Faye Canyon Trail
Spring break brings lots of hikers, lots of injuries

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News