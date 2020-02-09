Adoption Spotlight: Dominic
Originally Published: February 9, 2020 7:35 a.m.
These are Arizona’s children: Dominic is a go-getter in school and is proud of earning good grades. Outside of school, he enjoys going to University of Arizona basketball games and would like to play on a league himself someday. If Dominic could travel anywhere in the world, he would go to Rocky Point, Mexico to spend time on the beach and walk around town. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
