Clarkdale to address sidewalk repair

CLARKDALE — Ever trip over an uneven spot on a sidewalk and then think “The city should fix that.”

That’s exactly the type of work that’s on the Clarkdale Town Council’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

At the 6 p.m. meeting, to be held in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, the Council will hear from Public Works Director/Town Engineer Maher Hazine, who will outline the town’s sidewalk issues and how he’d like the Council to fund a remedy.

Hazine will ask the Council to authorize $18,200 to pay Precision Concrete Cutting of Provo, Utah to repair the sidewalks.

“While some grinding of these sidewalks has occurred, the unevenness level continued to increase in magnitude, or level of unevenness, and volume, as in number of areas,” the meeting agenda packet states.

In 2018, according to the packet, the Council authorized funding for the purchase of a “Sidewalk Sucker,” which is a tool that allows staff to remove segments of the sidewalk, adjust the ground level below it and then return the sidewalk patch back in place.

“This was thought to be a cost-effective and environmentally friendly method to repair sidewalks without creating a large number of concrete chunks that would need to be hauled away to the dump,” the packet states. “In the meantime, staff painted these uneven areas to warn pedestrians of the hazard. Unfortunately, after further investigation into the cause of the sidewalk unevenness, it was determined that most of the sidewalk shifts where due to tree roots.”

The concern then became that if staff continued to utilize the sidewalk machine, the only way to adjust the subgrade, below the sidewalk, would need to include cutting roots from nearby trees.

“This could damage the mature trees to the point that it might kill them,” the packet states. “We began investigating other methods to deal with this matter, including checking with adjacent agencies. One primary method was grinding the sidewalk down. Unfortunately, we found that many of the contractors do not possess the equipment to grind the large volume of areas.”

That led Clarkdale Public Works to a search that helped find Precision Concrete Cutting. Eventually, that firm was able to travel from Utah and provide a detailed in-person assessment, which included measuring 156 spots in town where sidewalks need repair.

The uneven areas vary greatly, ranging from 0.19 inches to almost seven inches.

Another main item on Tuesday’s agenda is approval of Cactus Asphalt for an overlay paving of Broadway from Main Street to the end of the Rain Spirit RV Resort. Clarkdale is picking up about $840,000 of that project, with an Arizona Department of Transportation grant of $560,000 accounting for the rest of the $1.4 million project.