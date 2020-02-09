Cottonwood Council to start budget process Tuesday
Work session set for 6 p.m.
COTTONWOOD — Tuesday, the Cottonwood Council is set to begin the longest continuous part of its annual cycle: the annual budget process.
Tuesday’s 6 p.m. work session, to be held in Council Chambers at 826 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood, will include a review of the Fiscal 2020 budget and an outline of the Fiscal 2021 budget process. There will also be pre-budget department presentations by the City Council, city administration, the City Clerk, finance department, human resources, purchasing, the Municipal Court, Cottonwood Public Library and economic development.
The time-consuming budget process takes up several meetings during the spring of each year in Arizona local governments.
Throughout the summer and fall, Mayor Tim Elinski and other officials pointed out, during various public discussions of certain items, that the spring budget cycle is where many priorities are sorted out and departmental and project funding is determined.
At non-voting work sessions, such as the one scheduled for Tuesday, Council cannot approve expenditures, but can direct staff to prepare documents or provide statistics for upcoming meetings.
After Tuesday’s work session, the Council will be able to vote in a separate meeting that has a single agenda item.
Norris Design emerged as the first choice, through a bidding process, for a $96,000 contract to develop a wayfinding master plan. The cost will be paid by grants.
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
- Cultural Park amphitheater set to become a part of history
- At ease: Despite national backlash, many support appearance of Pat Tillman statue in NFL ad
- Suspect, sought in Cornville domestic violence case, turns himself in
- Registered sex offender accused of masturbating in front of home
- Obituary: Barbara Monroe, 1930-2020
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- K9 alert prompts drug arrest during traffic stop in Cottonwood
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- 49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: