Cottonwood ordinance would allow for livestock along city edges
COTTONWOOD — An amended zoning ordinance would allow livestock to be kept in commercially zoned properties along the edge of the City of Cottonwood.
The Cottonwood City Council held the first reading Tuesday of a amendments approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at its Jan. 27 meeting.
The city already has AR, or agricultural residential, and GA, general agricultural, zones that allow livestock, and the proposed change would extend such privileges to owners of land zoned as C-1, or light commercial.
Livestock would need to be on fenced C-1 lots that are at least three acres large and meet other requirements, and each use would require the landowner to go through the conditional use permitting process.
The ordinance change would become law if approved by the council on its second reading, which could come as soon as its Feb. 18 regular meeting.
Tuesday, Community Development Director Scott Ellis said, “The reason we brought this to Planning and Zoning is that we have some C-1 properties on the fringes, bordering the county, that have historically had cattle run on them,” Ellis said. “And with a commercial use permit hearing required, you’re not going to see livestock in the middle of town.”
The council voiced no objections during Tuesday’s first reading.
