OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood ordinance would allow for livestock along city edges

The Cottonwood City Council held the first reading Tuesday of an amended zoning ordinance that will allow livestock to be kept in commercially zoned properties along the edge of the city. VVN/Vyto Starinskas file photo

The Cottonwood City Council held the first reading Tuesday of an amended zoning ordinance that will allow livestock to be kept in commercially zoned properties along the edge of the city. VVN/Vyto Starinskas file photo

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 9, 2020 8:29 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — An amended zoning ordinance would allow livestock to be kept in commercially zoned properties along the edge of the City of Cottonwood.

The Cottonwood City Council held the first reading Tuesday of a amendments approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at its Jan. 27 meeting.

The city already has AR, or agricultural residential, and GA, general agricultural, zones that allow livestock, and the proposed change would extend such privileges to owners of land zoned as C-1, or light commercial.

Livestock would need to be on fenced C-1 lots that are at least three acres large and meet other requirements, and each use would require the landowner to go through the conditional use permitting process.

The ordinance change would become law if approved by the council on its second reading, which could come as soon as its Feb. 18 regular meeting.

Tuesday, Community Development Director Scott Ellis said, “The reason we brought this to Planning and Zoning is that we have some C-1 properties on the fringes, bordering the county, that have historically had cattle run on them,” Ellis said. “And with a commercial use permit hearing required, you’re not going to see livestock in the middle of town.”

The council voiced no objections during Tuesday’s first reading.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood approves landscaping ordinance, new Parks & Rec members
Campaign sign rules changing
Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
City looks at amended map for MUHS
Cottonwood adopts use policy for municipal logo

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News