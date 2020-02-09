Drug testing on Mingus agenda for students in AIA activities

COTTONWOOD — Mingus Union is considering how a partnership with Verde Valley Medical Center could help implement a randomized drug testing program.

If the school district decides to implement the program, it would likely not be until 2021-2022, Superintendent Mike Westcott said Friday.

The program, however, would be in a pre-implementation mode for the 2020-2021 year, Westcott said, if the board approves it.

Thursday, Yancey DeVore, the school’s athletic director, will update the district governing board on the information he had gathered regarding the possible drug testing of students involved in Arizona Interscholastic Association-sanctioned activities.

The Mingus Union School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the school’s library, 1801 E. Fir St. Cottonwood.

Westcott said that the district is “still gathering information, having lots of conversations, but we have not made any decisions on moving forward.”

“We won’t move forward until we have all of the information,” Westcott said.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association – AIA – stated on its website that it is “seeks to supplement the overall aims and objectives of secondary schools by organizing, developing, directing, and regulating activities and interscholastic competition in athletics, spiritline, speech, theatre, chess, robotics and JROTC.”

Westcott said that the pre-implementation process would involve “exploring how many students would be involved, community forums, more information gathering, policy language, student handbook language, and we’ll continue to explore partnerships with Verde Valley Medical Center and others.”

The Mingus Union School Board is also expected to approve a policy that would change the clerk’s title to vice president.

Currently the board’s clerk, Lori Drake would hold the title vice president if the board approves the policy change.

Also Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board is expected to approve the district’s proposed calendar for 2020-2021, a calendar Westcott said would be closely aligned to the 2020-2021 calendars of Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts.

“We all agreed that we appear to have the most aligned calendars we’ve had,” Westcott said. “All the big breaks would be at the same time.”

A copy of the agenda is available within 24 hours of the meeting at mingusunion.com.

