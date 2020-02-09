OFFERS
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Free dental exams for Beaver Creek students

Beaver Creek students Drake Reynolds, Colton Straford and Valentine Uribe, from left, each said the best part of their free dental examination was the free lunch that followed. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: February 9, 2020 8:24 a.m.

RIMROCK — Beaver Creek School District plans for more than 200 of its students to get a free dental exam, x-rays and cleaning in the next three months.

At a rate of 18 students each week for 13 weeks, that adds up to 234 of the school’s K-8 students, District Superintendent Karin Ward said.

“Ideally, they’d all participate,” Ward said Thursday. But she estimated about two-thirds of the district’s students would participate.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board will learn more about the district’s partnership with Delta Dental and Northern Arizona University’s Department of Dental Hygiene.

The Beaver Creek School Board will meet in the district’s governing board room, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Any of the district’s students are eligible to receive the free preventative dental services, so long as they fill out the application, which in addition to being a consent form also solicits the student’s medical and dental history.

Participating students are transported by bus to NAU’s dental hygiene clinic in Flagstaff during their normal school day. Lunch is also provided. Students participating in the first round received free lunch courtesy of Jimmy John’s.

Drake Reynolds, Colton Straford and Valentine Uribe each said the best part of the day was the free lunch.

Within 24 hours of the Feb. 10 meeting, Beaver Creek School Board’s agenda can be found at bcs.k12.az.us.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

