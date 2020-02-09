OFFERS
Jerome Council to address town seal at Tuesday meeting

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: February 9, 2020 8:26 a.m.

JEROME — The Jerome Town Council will review two versions of an new town seal for uniform use in town forms, documents and web presence at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

The council will meet Feb. 11, 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers in Town Hall at 600 Clark St., Jerome.

The council will also discuss approving the purchase and installation of windows in the upper floors of the Hotel Jerome, funded by a USDA Rural Development grant.

The council also may appoint members to the Jerome Planning & Zoning Commission, Design Review Board and Board of Adjustment.

The logo changes are minor, explained Zoning Administrator John Knight. The logos were enhanced by Knight, according to the meeting’s agenda.

“Mostly, it’s just a bit of cleanup and using a consistent font with both logos,” he said.

“Note the minor difference in the sun icon as well,” he pointed out.

Most of the items in the old logo are in the new logo such as the copper mine, the “J” in Jerome, 1876, and the sun, which appears slightly different in the new logos.

The City of Cottonwood went through a logo change that was much more extensive a few years ago and drew controversy when the city added the words “In the heart of Arizona wine country.”

Knight said Jerome Police and Fire will continue to have their own logos.

