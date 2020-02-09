OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Sunny with a chance of calamity

Originally Published: February 9, 2020 7:22 a.m.

Editor:

Despite predictions by a Nobel Prize-winning economist, the Trump presidency did not result in financial ruin or world war. Meanwhile, logical thinkers have become inured to the ever-changing doomsday scenarios painted by ideologically-motivated Climatastrophists. Even the latest Chinese flu epidemic is failing to raise the price of anti-anxiety drug stocks.

When there is nothing left to fear but fear itself, another impending disaster is needed to give government more power over the electorate and a larger share of its wealth. I may be able to help with that.

Back in 1859, a massive solar storm (the “Carrington Event”) blasted Earth with magnetized plasma. Auroras lit the night sky around the globe. Strong electric currents were induced in telegraph systems, melting wires and starting fires around those that were powered, energizing those that were not.

A second extreme solar storm was recently identified by USGS researchers. “The New York Railroad Storm” of 1921 caused fires in telephone and telegraph terminals. A railway station in New York was burned to the ground.

These storms are by no means the largest possible. Solar flares 100 times stronger have been seen from Sol-like stars.

An extreme solar storm today, with hundreds of thousands of miles of power cables and millions of feet of wiring, could disrupt electrical systems throughout the world. The result would be chaos. Lack of electricity to power pumps would halt food transport. Natural gas distribution would fail. Digital records would be lost. Horses and firewood would suddenly be in great demand. Starvation and/or cold-related deaths would be rampant. And if all that doesn’t scare you, consider the loss of texting, Facebook, and Twitter.

With just 62 years between previous events, this is no time to be complacent. Tell our leaders to do something before it’s too late.

David Perrell

Clarkdale

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Verde Heritage -- 1923: VERDE RIVER REACHES RECORD STAGE DURING HEAVY DOWNPOUR.
More efficient than solar panels? Rust, saltwater show renewable-energy promise
Corporation Commission considers requirement of 80% renewable energy by 2050
MUHS looking at solar power for campus
Advocate recommends 'net metering' charge for solar homes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News