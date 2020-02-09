Letter: What’s wrong with this picture?

Editor:

The defenders of Joe Biden state unequivocally that there was absolutely nothing wrong with his son’s working, at $1 million per year, for Burisma, a Ukraine company under investigation by the Ukraine government, while Joe was dealing with the Ukraine government.

Now, after President Trump asked the Ukraine president to reopen the investigation, the Dems are screaming that Trump is seeking DIRT on Biden.

If there was nothing wrong with Biden’s actions, where is the dirt? They seem to indicate there is something there, with their impeachment drive.

Ron Luce

Cottonwood