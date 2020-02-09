OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Mingus Union hosts inspirational speaker Craig MacFarlane

Craig MacFarlane

Craig MacFarlane

Originally Published: February 9, 2020 6:46 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Internationally renowned inspirational speaker Craig MacFarlane will tell his story at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Mingus Union High School auditorium, 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. This event is hosted by Edward Jones Investments and is open to anyone in the Verde Valley.

Often referred to as the world’s most celebrated totally blind athlete, MacFarlane has won more than 100 gold medals, multiple national championships in two countries, and has even performed as a professional athlete, the only totally blind person to ever achieve such success.

More amazing, MacFarlane has built a remarkable family life and impressive business career on what most consider an enviable scale. He took the lessons he learned from his experience and applied them in the most dramatic ways.

This event is being sponsored by the Cottonwood offices of Edward Jones Investments. RSVP required as limited seats are available. Call 928-634-8686. For more information about MacFarlane, visit cmpride.com.

