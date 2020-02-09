OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

New Spring Creek Ranch plan: 1,000 fewer homes

A revised plan has been submitted to Yavapai County Development Services for the mixed-use Spring Creek Ranch development along State Route 89A, which is significantly scaled back from a proposal submitted last fall. However, the new proposal, if approved, would still bring thousands of new residents or visitors to what is now a rural part of the Verde Valley. Photo courtesy Yavapai County.

A revised plan has been submitted to Yavapai County Development Services for the mixed-use Spring Creek Ranch development along State Route 89A, which is significantly scaled back from a proposal submitted last fall. However, the new proposal, if approved, would still bring thousands of new residents or visitors to what is now a rural part of the Verde Valley. Photo courtesy Yavapai County.

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 9, 2020 8:30 a.m.

CORNVILLE — A revised plan submitted to Yavapai County Development Services for a mixed-use development along State Route 89A is significantly scaled back from a proposal submitted last fall.

A revised Spring Creek Ranch plan, submitted by owner/developer Eric Borowsky of Scottsdale, includes 1,500 total single-family manufactured or site-built residential lots, of which as many as 200 lots may be used for recreational vehicle visitors, plus 400 rental units and a 200-unit assisted-living facility.

Borowsky, along with the Ryerson family of Cornville, are devoting a combined 282 acres along Spring Creek, set back along the south side of 89A, north of Oak Creek Valley Estates.

The initial plan included 1,850 manufactured home lots, 400 RV pads, plus the same 400 rental units and the 200-unit assisted living facility.

In December, the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-4 to recommend disapproval of Borowsky’s first proposed planned area development for the acreage. County Supervisor Randy Garrison had said that even one Planning and Zoning “down” vote on a project raises serious concerns, and another supervisor, Tom Thurman, said publicly he wouldn’t approve it, so Borowsky asked for more time to rework the plan.

Dozens of residents spoke out about the size of the project at a November meeting of the Cornville Community Association, and a public meeting on the Spring Creek Ranch site produced similar negative feedback. Only a handful of supporters of the project spoke at the Planning and Zoning hearing, held in late December, while dozens testified that it was too large and was likely to stress the local water supply.

In mid-January, the supervisors granted Borowsky a non-date-specific continuance on the application. After holding a yet-to-be-scheduled community input meeting, Borowsky can schedule another hearing at a regular Planning and Zoning meeting, with that commission’s recommendation going to the supervisors, who would then vote on final approval.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Second chance for Spring Creek Ranch
Back to drawing board for Spring Creek Ranch
Meetings slated for development projects
Spring Creek Ranch project on Thursday’s county P&Z agenda
Majority of County Planning and Zoning commissioners recommend denial of Spring Creek Ranch

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News