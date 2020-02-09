Obituary: Constance M. Bullock 1928-2020
Constance M. Bullock was born in Danville, Illinois on June 18, 1928 and passed away on January 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by family and loyal dog, Mary, in Cottonwood, Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Demonbreun Simmons and Henry Simmons.
While living in Southern California, she worked at Hughes Aircraft as an executive secretary and at TRW, Redondo Beach, where she met her loving husband Donald W. Bullock. Connie and Don moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1978. Having fallen in love with the desert, they also lived in Payson and Cornville.
Connie was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also active in the Payson Republican Club, Rotary Club of Cottonwood and the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce. Close to her heart was her involvement at Rainbow Acres where she met her “adopted granddaughter,” Lori Linderman.
Don preceded Connie in 2012.
She is survived by her son, John Collins Jr., of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter-in-law, Jan Thompson of Cornville; granddaughter, Jonele D. Dudley (Drew) and great-grandson, Aidan Jack Dudley, of Clarkdale; stepson, Bruce D. Bullock (Cheryl) and their daughter, Meegan M. Bullock, of Lompoc, California; stepdaughter, Susan W. Bullock, of Los Angeles, California and Lori Linderman, of Rainbow Acres.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Connie’s home, 554 S. Mill Street in Cottonwood, Arizona, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lori Linderman c/o Rainbow Acres, 2120 Reservation Loop Rd, Camp Verde, Arizona 86322 (rainbowacres.com) An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
