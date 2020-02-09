Obituary: Dorothy Schade 1938 - 2020

Dorothy Schade lost her battle with cancer on Jan. 16, 2020. She was born in San Diego, California on April 20, 1938 to Donald and Floy Wilcox.





Dorothy grew up and raised her family in San Diego. She worked for Aetna for 40+ years. She was active in VFW Post 3788 in Kerney Mesa, while she lived in San Diego.





She moved to Cottonwood with her husband, Jim in 2008. Dorothy and Jim have many wonderful friends in and around Cottonwood. They enjoyed an active social life with the Verde Valley Corvette Club, VFW Post 7400 and American Legion Posts 25 and 135, as well as other fraternal organizations. But they were truly happiest in the home they made together working on projects and enjoying the beautiful Arizona sunrises and sunsets from their patio.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Duane “Lee” Potter of San Diego; sister Mary Carriger and her parents. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, James “Jim” Schade of Cottonwood; brother, William Wilcox and sister, Margaret McCain. She was a wonderful mother to her children, Debbie Palomares, Diane Grubbs, and David Potter. Grandmother to Liann Palomares, Nick, Kyle and Stacy Grubbs, Megan, Sydney and Olivia Potter; 7 great grandchildren and Jim’s daughters, Antonia “Kay” Hill, Diana Marshall and their extensive family.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 25 in Cottonwood on Saturday February 15th, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.



Information provided by survivors.