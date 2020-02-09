OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Dorothy Schade 1938 - 2020

Dorothy Schade

Dorothy Schade

Originally Published: February 9, 2020 6:55 a.m.

Dorothy Schade lost her battle with cancer on Jan. 16, 2020. She was born in San Diego, California on April 20, 1938 to Donald and Floy Wilcox.

Dorothy grew up and raised her family in San Diego. She worked for Aetna for 40+ years. She was active in VFW Post 3788 in Kerney Mesa, while she lived in San Diego.

She moved to Cottonwood with her husband, Jim in 2008. Dorothy and Jim have many wonderful friends in and around Cottonwood. They enjoyed an active social life with the Verde Valley Corvette Club, VFW Post 7400 and American Legion Posts 25 and 135, as well as other fraternal organizations. But they were truly happiest in the home they made together working on projects and enjoying the beautiful Arizona sunrises and sunsets from their patio.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Duane “Lee” Potter of San Diego; sister Mary Carriger and her parents. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, James “Jim” Schade of Cottonwood; brother, William Wilcox and sister, Margaret McCain. She was a wonderful mother to her children, Debbie Palomares, Diane Grubbs, and David Potter. Grandmother to Liann Palomares, Nick, Kyle and Stacy Grubbs, Megan, Sydney and Olivia Potter; 7 great grandchildren and Jim’s daughters, Antonia “Kay” Hill, Diana Marshall and their extensive family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 25 in Cottonwood on Saturday February 15th, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Dorothy Meckem 1925 - 2013
Obituary: Dorothy Meckem 1925 - 2013
Karen Eileen (Kelly) Cox 1957 - 2011
Obituary: Viola Cates
Obituary: Constance M. Bullock 1928-2020

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News