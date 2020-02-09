Obituary: Michael Ervin Warren 1946-2020

Michael Ervin Warren was born August 8, 1946 in Centerville, Iowa and died January 16, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. His parents were C.E. “Bud” Warren and Virginia Clark Warren.

The family lived on a farm in southern Iowa until March 1961, when they moved to Safford, Arizona, due to health issues.



Michael was a freshman in high school and finished school in Safford. He made many friends, enjoyed school and was very involved in school life. He was in choir, played football and served as Junior and Senior class president. He attended Eastern Arizona College and then Arizona State University.



He started working at Safeway near the campus in Tempe. He became store manager at stores in the Phoenix area. At this time, he married Linda Sue Siep and they had a daughter, Penni Lin in 1972. The marriage ended and Mike moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, to manage the Safeway store there.



After a 20-year career he found his true love as a realtor in Cottonwood. Mike was active in the real estate community serving on many committees and President of the Arizona Association of Realtors. Michael had a long and successful career until his health began to fail and he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.





Michael was a member of the Haven United Methodist Church in Jerome. His funeral was held on January 24, 2020 at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood, conducted by family members.





Michael is survived by his daughter, Penni Lin Pike (Brandon) and grandson, Jesse; mother, Virginia Warren; brother, Patrick (Donna); Aunt Connie Wallace of Bremerton, Washington and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, C.E. Warren; grandparents, Willis and Golda Warren and Hobart and Rudy Clark. Michael enjoyed his life, loved his family and did his best at any task he was given. He is gone but not forgotten.





