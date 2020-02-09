OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Page Springs Road work begins Feb. 10

Originally Published: February 9, 2020 7:46 a.m.

PAGE SPRINGS — Mountain High Excavating, in conjunction with Yavapai County personnel, will be performing slope improvement work on Page Springs Road in the Cornville area, starting Monday, Feb. 10.

Construction is scheduled to continue through March 30. Crews will work on slopes located about 2.5 miles north of Cornville Road and will include miscellaneous concrete and drainage work.

One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flagging operations throughout the work zones. Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction areas.

Yavapai County Public Works requests motorists follow all traffic control devices when traveling through the work zones. 928-771-3183; yavapai.us/publicworks.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Upcoming road work expected to last through April 10
ADOT gives update on 260, 89A projects
Sedona announces Uptown construction closures/delays
Long delays on State Route 179 May 13-17
Long delays on State Route 179 May 13-17 for pavement-preservation work

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News