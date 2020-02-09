Page Springs Road work begins Feb. 10

PAGE SPRINGS — Mountain High Excavating, in conjunction with Yavapai County personnel, will be performing slope improvement work on Page Springs Road in the Cornville area, starting Monday, Feb. 10.

Construction is scheduled to continue through March 30. Crews will work on slopes located about 2.5 miles north of Cornville Road and will include miscellaneous concrete and drainage work.

One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flagging operations throughout the work zones. Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction areas.

Yavapai County Public Works requests motorists follow all traffic control devices when traveling through the work zones. 928-771-3183; yavapai.us/publicworks.