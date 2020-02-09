Resource Advisory grants have strong benefits for Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY — A grant process has led to more grants for Verde Valley trail projects than in some recent cycles.

The Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee met on Dec. 11 and reviewed 13 grant applications, and have been accepted by grant-awarding organizations.

RACs are responsible for recommending Title II funds that are part of the Secure Rural Schools Act 2008-2011 Reauthorization.

The Yavapai RAC recommended 10 projects, with a funding total of $535,484.

Steve Ayers, the economic development director for the town of Camp Verde and a member of the Yavapai RAC, said that in several cycles, Yavapai County grants, which are used for trails and other improvements, often end up going to projects on the Prescott side of the county.

“Typically, a lot of the projects that are funded tend to be on that side of the hill,” Ayers said. “The great part is that this time, we not only got some trails funded, but also some watersheds.”

The projects that were recommended for approval represent many different variations of natural resource work in Yavapai County — mostly slated for work directly on National Forest lands.

Ayers pointed out that about $75,000 in this year’s grants will go to projects in the Camp Verde area. However, when the committee meets to go over funding, each member cannot vote to submit projects they have submitted themselves.

“All the players are at the table, and we are expected to referee ourselves,” Ayers said.

Debbie Maneely of the U.S. Forest Service serves as the Yavapai RAC coordinator.

“We don’t pick the projects,” Maneely said. “I just make sure they fit the criteria.”

Maneely said the rules for grant submissions are narrowly tailored.

“There are many dos and don’ts,” she said. “For example, you can’t buy property with a grant, because its value fluctuates. Equipment is iffy, because it depreciates. And you can’t get a grant for something that only benefits, like, one person, residence or business. It has to benefit an entire area.”

The following projects were recommended for funding along with amount proposed:

1) Blowout Wash Trail project ($75,000)

2) Trails and wilderness fellowship ($45,000)

3) GPTP implementation, Contreras & Watershed Trailhead ($60,000)

4) AZ Conservation Corps Wilderness Monitoring, YCC program ($21,161)

5) Chaparral Gulch watershed improvement ($60,000)

6) Fuels reduction, watershed improvement plan for HCNH, phase IV ($43,575)

7) Upper Ash Creek watershed improvement project, phase II ($37,800)

8) Federal Trail Stewardship Act priority area funding initiative ($73,848)

9) Bell Rock Trail area sustainability initiative ($60,000)

10) Camp Verde Loop ($59,100)

For more information on the projects selected please contact Maneely, the RAC Coordinator at 928-443-8130 or debbie.maneely@usda.gov.

For information on the Yavapai RAC,

visit www.fs.usda.gov.