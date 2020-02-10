OFFERS
Camp Verde council to discuss components to sports complex

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will discuss future construction and phases of the town’s sports complex, located east of the Verde Ranger Station on SR 260. Courtesy Town of Camp Verde

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: February 10, 2020 1:55 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – At $2.988 million, Tierra Verde Builders came in as the low bid on Phase 1B of the Camp Verde Sports Complex, Town Manager Russ Martin said Monday.

At its Wednesday, Feb. 19 regular meeting, council is expected to award the base bid for Phase 1B of its 100-plus acre sports complex, Martin said. But council will consider the complex’s future construction and phases Wednesday in a work session.

Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

Bids were due on Jan. 15. At that time, six bids came in to the Town of Camp Verde. According to Martin, the base bid includes two football/soccer fields and one baseball/softball field. But it does not include a maintenance building, water line, parking lots, lights, landscaping, kids areas or bathrooms.

Council will spend Wednesday considering need and priority of those and other items, the town manager said. Ron Long, the town’s Public Works director, will present those components to council.

Phase 1A was completed in 2018 and included a rough grade of the site, as well as drainage and storm water needs, installation of sewer, water and irrigation lines, roads, gates and parking.

Camp Verde Sports Complex is located east of the Verde Ranger Station on SR 260.

Council’s agenda is available at cvaz.org. For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

