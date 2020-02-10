Western Light: Ice Art

In nature, art can be found anywhere, even in a mud puddle frozen during a hard freeze. Here, the watery surface of the puddle froze in sweeping concentric swirls, delineating a delicate, ephemeral swan. Certainly nothing you could hang on the wall, but beautiful nonetheless.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.