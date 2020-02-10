Western Light: Ice Art
Originally Published: February 10, 2020 9:27 a.m.
In nature, art can be found anywhere, even in a mud puddle frozen during a hard freeze. Here, the watery surface of the puddle froze in sweeping concentric swirls, delineating a delicate, ephemeral swan. Certainly nothing you could hang on the wall, but beautiful nonetheless.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
Most Read
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
- Cultural Park amphitheater set to become a part of history
- At ease: Despite national backlash, many support appearance of Pat Tillman statue in NFL ad
- Suspect, sought in Cornville domestic violence case, turns himself in
- Registered sex offender accused of masturbating in front of home
- Obituary: Barbara Monroe, 1930-2020
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- K9 alert prompts drug arrest during traffic stop in Cottonwood
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- 49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: