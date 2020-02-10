OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Feb. 10
Western Light: Ice Art

Swan in Ice by Melissa Bowersock.

Swan in Ice by Melissa Bowersock.

By Melissa Bowersock
Originally Published: February 10, 2020 9:27 a.m.

In nature, art can be found anywhere, even in a mud puddle frozen during a hard freeze. Here, the watery surface of the puddle froze in sweeping concentric swirls, delineating a delicate, ephemeral swan. Certainly nothing you could hang on the wall, but beautiful nonetheless.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.

