Tue, Feb. 11
Fifth Verde Valley Comic Expo, March 21 at Cottonwood Recreation Center
Where comics and pop culture meet

Jan Marc Quisumbing, teen librarian at the Cottonwood Public Library. VVN/Bill Helm

Jan Marc Quisumbing, teen librarian at the Cottonwood Public Library. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 8:25 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Five years ago, Jan Marc Quisumbing was a cartoonist at the Verde Valley’s inaugural Comic Expo.

Now, he’s responsible for coordinating the event, in its fifth year.

As head of the Cottonwood Public Library’s teen department, Quisumbing remembers the first time he drew for a crowd.

“I was scared,” he said of that show back in 2013 at the Clifton, New Jersey rec center. “I was like ‘Hi. I drew this. This is me.’”

By the end of that first show, Quisumbing was closer to becoming the seasoned veteran he is today.

“I felt pretty good,” he said. “I thought ‘I can do this. I deserve to be here.’”

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, the Cottonwood Public Library will present the fifth annual Verde Valley Comic Expo at the Cottonwood Rec Center gymnasium, 150 S. Sixth St. Learn more at verdevalleycomicexpo.com or visit Facebook.

With comics, cosplay, panels, vendors and food, admission is $5, only $3 for anyone who donates two cans of food. Children ages 9 and younger are free. Money raised from the Comic Expo helps fund the library’s Summer Reading Programs.

Quisumbing said that he’s still lining up the illustrators for the event. But he again will be one of them.

“I’ll have a table. But now that I’m library staff, I have even more of an investment in this,” he said.

‘Nothing like the one-to-one contact with a fan’

His list of credits includes Alf, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sabrina and Guardians of the Galaxy. Once he began writing for Mad Magazine, Michael Gallagher became a “proud member of The Usual Gang of Idiots.”

With a career that began in the early-1980s, Gallagher is part of a long line of professional cartoonists.

“My father, John, was a two-time winner of the National Cartoonist Society’s Best Gag Cartoonist award, and my uncle George was the creator of Heathcliff, which my cousin Peter currently writes and draws,” said Gallagher, a Jerome resident the past 10 years who has written and drawn for various comics in his nearly 40 years in the industry.

Although he is semi-retired from freelance writing and cartooning, Gallagher still enjoys painting, acting and other artistic pursuits.

He also makes it a point each year to participate in the Verde Valley Comic Expo.

“There are always lots of incredibly talented people of all ages there,” Gallagher said. “It’s a relaxed but vibrant and creative atmosphere. Best of all, I get to meet all kinds of fascinating folks and talk about the business.”

Also a long-time educator, Gallagher said, there’s “nothing like the one-to-one contact with a fan, whether casual or fiercely dedicated.”

“Last year, I had a young man shows me his ‘homemade’ comic book, which was really clever and innovative for someone just starting out,” Gallagher said. “We spent a lot of time going over it and discussing what was working and what could be improved. That’s the kind of experience that really resonates with me.”

Each year, Gallagher brings examples of how the comic book-comic strip-freelance submission processes work, as well as “lots of examples and original art.”

“I’m really looking forward to this year’s con,” he said.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

