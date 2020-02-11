Ivan's challenge: Sedona man learns to ski again after leg amputation

FLAGSTAFF – Ivan Madar was about to take his first ski lesson Friday at the Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff since losing his leg five months ago.

As he was being fitted for his special mono-ski, the 73-year-old Sedona resident talked about one of his honored accomplishments – his Professional Ski Instructors of America Gold pin attached to his jacket. The certification is like a Ph.D. in teaching skiing.

The life-long ski instructor, tennis player and former D1 college hockey player was now facing a new challenge in life – trying to make it down the children’s ski slope on a mono-ski.

He was in the hands of the Snowbowl’s Adaptive Ski Program and did not hide his apprehension as he was fitted into a mono-ski with a seat.

It would require him to take his prosthetic leg off and leave it in the Adaptive Ski Program’s small building and workspace.

Madar was carefully fitted into a seat by program director Alex Davenport and told how the mono-ski would work. Most people fall the first time, he was warned, but they teach skiers how to get up.

Even though he had been skiing his whole life, he was at first skeptical that sitting on a mono-ski would be a similar experience to skiing. That changed after the Madar complete his first run.

With a smile on his face as big as any of the nearby 4-year-olds learning to ski, Madar’s eye glowed as he said he felt the sensation of skiing again.

“The feeling is very similar. When I’m beginning to turn is very much the same as when you are learning how to ski. It’s a learning curve.” he said.

Madar said he has been skiing since he was ski raced as a kid in Czechoslovakia and has taught skiing for close to 40 years.



Ivan’s story

Madar said the doctors finally decided to amputate his leg last August after four knee operations and an infection. Madar moved to Sedona 25 years ago to work at the Sedona Racquet Club after managing private fitness clubs in California.

His family moved from Czechoslovakia after WWII, and he earned a hockey scholarship at Bowling Green State University. He said he played tennis on a recreational/competitive level and that led to his knee problems.

Madar said he had a knee replacement but there were other complications and the leg had to be removed rather than just keep replacing the knee again.

For rehab, he works with a physical therapist with EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine in Sedona and also goes to the Cottonwood Recreation Center. He wanted to credit Arizona Prosthetic Orthotic Services Certified Practioner Ron Goldstein with help with his prosthetic leg.

His wife, Alice, is the director of Finance and Administration at the Sedona Charter School.

Madar said he spent weekends teaching skiing at the Arizona Snowbowl for 18 years while working in Sedona and helping other instructors to get certified. Before that, he taught skiing in Lake Tahoe and Squaw Valley.

Adaptive Ski Program

Arizona Snowbowl’s Adaptive Ski Program started with one bamboo pole, one sit-ski and one part-time instructor about seven years ago, explained Alex Davenport the executive director for the nonprofit. Last year the program had 700 clients, eight instructors and 40 volunteers, he said.

And it’s not just for former skiers, Davenport explained. It’s a recreational sport for anyone with a disability. Davenport said a majority of his students have not skied before.

Clients have told him that learning to ski has given them the confidence to go find a job, get in a relationship and raise their quality of life.

“The lessons we provide at the Arizona Snowbowl are as good or better than anywhere in the country,” Davenport said,

The high-tech mono-skis cost between $5,000 and $9,000. The adaptive program instructors have to take lessons to learn how to use them.

Davenport stresses the learning curve is high, but he now can ski every trail at the Snowbowl with a mono-ski.

Davenport just finished moving the program into a newly opened wheelchair accessible club facility at the Snowbowl. It was built after securing a series of non-profit grants, including from the Fiesta Bowl Charities and Northern Arizona Healthcare. They also got a grant from the Veterans Administration for more than $150,000 last year.

There are scholarships for veterans and scholarships for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Davenport also works with schools, Special Olympics and other organizations to get group lessons to the program. Thursday, they had 36 elementary-age Special Olympic students from Flagstaff, who worked with seven instructors and seven volunteers.

“We have all the equipment, we have scholarships, we have all this programming, but a lot of our students struggle with the transportation.”

Davenport said most of the students come from the Flagstaff and the Phoenix area and not many Verde Valley area schools have participated yet.

“We’re willing to work with school systems,” he said, to get students up for a great experience.”

For private individuals, there is a cost to take lessons in the Adaptive programs, with packages that include lift tickets, the specialized equipment and lessons. People can then check out the skis once independent, he said.

The equipment for the Adaptive Ski Program is expensive, he stressed, so the primary goal for the organization is to raise money to buy the equipment to give the lessons, provide scholarships for lessons and for scholarships for instructors to get certified from the PSIA.

Davenport said that Madar had achieved the highest certification as a professional ski instructor and was going to work at the Arizona Snowbowl part-time as a ski instructor, but lost his leg.

“So instead of him stand-up skiing and teaching like he’s done for the last 35-years, we’re going to have him in some of our adaptive equipment so he can teach” explained Davenport. “But he’s going to do it from a sit-ski instead of doing it standing up.”

“I think that’s a pretty incredible story.”