OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

K-12 'Social promotion' bill falls in House
Two Republicans join 29 Dems to defeat proposal

Two Republicans refused to go along with a proposal by one of their own Monday as Rep. Noel Campbell of Prescott, pictured here, and Rep. Joanne Osborne of Goodyear voted against HB 2013, which would have put measures in place to ensure teachers don't "socially promote" K-12 students. Campbell did not explain his vote, in which the two Republican votes and all 29 House Democrats shot down the ball, 31-29. Capitol Media Services file photo

Two Republicans refused to go along with a proposal by one of their own Monday as Rep. Noel Campbell of Prescott, pictured here, and Rep. Joanne Osborne of Goodyear voted against HB 2013, which would have put measures in place to ensure teachers don't "socially promote" K-12 students. Campbell did not explain his vote, in which the two Republican votes and all 29 House Democrats shot down the ball, 31-29. Capitol Media Services file photo

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services | azcapmedia
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 6:19 a.m.

PHOENIX - Legislation to outlaw "social promotion'' hit a snag Monday as two Republicans refused to go along with a proposal by one of their own.

Rep. Joanne Osborne of Goodyear reminded lawmakers about her own story about holding back her son in the fourth grade after she found that he was still reading at a second-grade level due to hearing problems he had as a baby.

"It was the right thing to do for my son at that time,'' she told colleagues. And Osborne said she believes that HB 2013 is "heading in the right direction.''

The measure gained preliminary approval last week on a voice vote.

But when the issue came up for a final roll-call on Monday, the first-term lawmaker said proponents have not looked at what such a hard-and-fast policy would mean to schools across the state during the next few years "as they try to handle the many children that may be held back.

"What does that mean to class size,'' Osborne asked. "What does that mean to the overall education to all that are in those areas?''

And without answers, she said she could not support the measure.

That lack of knowledge was cited by Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, D-Tucson.

She said lawmakers have no information on not just the number of children already held back but also those who, through the concept of "social promotion,'' are advanced on to the next grade even though they had not shown mastery of the skills from the current grade. The legislation would have banned that practice except for certain students with special needs and some who entered school with limited English-language skills.

Osborne's opposition, by itself, was enough to quash the bill in the 60-member House where 31 votes are needed for final approval, as all 29 Democrats were in opposition.

But she was joined by Rep. Noel Campbell of Prescott who did not explain his vote, making the final tally 29-31.

Monday's vote does not necessarily mean the issue is dead. Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, may have ways of resurrecting the issue later this session.

On Twitter: @azcapmedia

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

House advances bill that would block student social promotion
Arizona lawmakers vote to triple their per diem allowance
UPDATE: House speaker rescinds ban on reporters without background checks
Rep. Noel Campbell takes Democrats to task over student protest over school shootings
State proposes new restrictions on return of early ballots

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News