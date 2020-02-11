Many ways to get involved in Verde Village

VERDE VILLAGE — The Verde Valley Property Owners Association features several ways residents can get involved in their community during the month of February.

A free “Sit and Knit” is set for Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in the adobe salon room of the Ranch House, 4855 W. Broken Saddle in Verde Village.

All knitters are welcome and free lessons will be available for beginners. No reservations are needed; simply show up. Crocheters are also welcomed.

A barbecue dinner with potato salad, beans, dessert and a drink is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 10 and under.

The public is invited. Optional raffle tickets will be sold for numerous door prizes. Call 928-862-6224 to RSVP.

Ever been to a “high tea”? To celebrate Leap Day — Saturday, Feb. 29 — at 2 p.m., we are presenting the first High Tea in the newly redecorated adobe salon room of the Ranch House.



Light entertainment will be provided, along with delectables and of course, teas of various types.

This event is open to the public. Tickets are $25 in advance and can be obtained by calling 480-759-0001.

Seating is very limited, so be sure to call early in order to secure a seat at this event.

General meetings of the Verde Village Property Owners’ Association are conducted on the second Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m.