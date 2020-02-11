Mingus boys soccer barely misses postseason
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 3:34 p.m.
Mingus Union boys soccer season came to an end on Tuesday as they just missed out on the postseason.
The AIA announced the 4A state play-in games and the Marauders narrowly missed out.
Mingus Union (5-5-2, 1-3-2 Grand Canyon) rose up to No. 25 in the final rankings but the play-in features teams ranked ninth to No. 24.
Casa Grande got the final spot and will face No. 9 Walden Grove. No. 18 Bradshaw Mountain, No. 21 Prescott and No. 23 Mohave made it into the state play-in.
Flagstaff earned a spot directly in the state tournament.
Most Read
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Cultural Park amphitheater set to become a part of history
- At ease: Despite national backlash, many support appearance of Pat Tillman statue in NFL ad
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
- Registered sex offender accused of masturbating in front of home
- New Spring Creek Ranch plan: 1,000 fewer homes
- Obituary: Barbara Monroe, 1930-2020
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Man accused of threats at VOC bank not competent to face charges
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- 49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: