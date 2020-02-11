Mingus boys soccer barely misses postseason

Mingus Union boys soccer season came to an end on Tuesday as they just missed out on the postseason.

The AIA announced the 4A state play-in games and the Marauders narrowly missed out.

Mingus Union (5-5-2, 1-3-2 Grand Canyon) rose up to No. 25 in the final rankings but the play-in features teams ranked ninth to No. 24.

Casa Grande got the final spot and will face No. 9 Walden Grove. No. 18 Bradshaw Mountain, No. 21 Prescott and No. 23 Mohave made it into the state play-in.

Flagstaff earned a spot directly in the state tournament.