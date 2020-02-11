OFFERS
Mingus boys soccer barely misses postseason

Mingus senior Chance Densmore dribbles past a Volunteer during the Marauders’ 3-1 win over Lee Williams at home on Friday night. VVN/James Kelley

Mingus senior Chance Densmore dribbles past a Volunteer during the Marauders' 3-1 win over Lee Williams at home on Friday night. VVN/James Kelley

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 3:34 p.m.

Mingus Union boys soccer season came to an end on Tuesday as they just missed out on the postseason.

The AIA announced the 4A state play-in games and the Marauders narrowly missed out.

Mingus Union (5-5-2, 1-3-2 Grand Canyon) rose up to No. 25 in the final rankings but the play-in features teams ranked ninth to No. 24.

Casa Grande got the final spot and will face No. 9 Walden Grove. No. 18 Bradshaw Mountain, No. 21 Prescott and No. 23 Mohave made it into the state play-in.

Flagstaff earned a spot directly in the state tournament.

