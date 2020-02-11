OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 11
Mingus girls soccer earns top eight seed, home playoff game

Mingus senior Jaiden Behlow looks up the field during the Marauders’ 3-1 loss to Flagstaff at home. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 4 p.m.

Mingus Union girls soccer earned a top seed in the state tournament.

On Tuesday the AIA announced the 4A state play-in match ups and the teams bypassing that first level of the postseason and the Marauders (10-2, 4-2 Grand Canyon) got a top spot.

Mingus Union was among the top eight teams and so they will get a home state tournament game in the first round on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The state tournament bracket and the Marauders’ seed will be unveiled on Friday at 12:30 p.m. on https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/azpreps365/evt04c64435d4

Flagstaff and Prescott also got top eight seeds.

No. 17 Lee Williams, No. 20 Bradshaw Mountain and No. 19 Mohave made it in the play-in, giving the seven-team Grand Canyon Region six teams in the postseason.

Mingus Union closed out the regular season Monday with a 2-0 win over No. 21 Scottsdale Saguaro. The Sabrecats face No. 11 Douglas in the play-in.

More like this story

