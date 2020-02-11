Mingus Union, Camp Verde send 14 wrestlers to state

Verde Valley will be well represented at the high school state wrestling championships.

Camp Verde and Mingus Union will be sending 14 wrestlers to the start tournament starting on Friday at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

The Mingus Union boys led the way with eight wrestlers earning state tourney spots on Saturday at sectionals at Payson. Junior Conrad Brady (12-3), 170 pounds, and senior Ryan Griffin (37-6), at 220, won section championships.

Brady opens the state tournament with Cutter Holt (35-14) from Buckeye Union on Friday.

Ryan Griffin has Carlos Gonzalez (26-17) from Tucson Salpointe Catholic in the first round.

Freshman Brody Townsend (16-7) took third at 106 pounds. He’ll face Sahuarita’s Jayden Rael (40-8) in the first round.

Senior Keene Todacheene (25-4) finished fourth at 120 and will go against Shane Landis-Ku (39-9) from San Tan Valley Poston Butte in the opening round.

Sophomore Isaac McKean (34-6) finished second in the 132 pound weight class. In the first round he will face Ivan Matherson (26-11) of Goodyear Desert Edge.

Senior Juanio Martinez (17-8) finished third at sectionals at 152. He’s going against Kayvon Pajouyan (24-7) from Tucson Sahuaro.

Junior Tyler Griffin (18-16) was third at 182 at sectionals and will face Tucson Pueblo’s Mozes Valenzuela (40-16) on Friday.

At 285, sophomore Anthony Islas (13-8) finished four. He will open with Yuma’s Justin Perez (61-2).

Led by junior Dade Woodard (32-13), who won the 126 pound section championship, Camp Verde had four wrestlers qualify for state at The Odyssey Institute in Buckeye on Saturday.

Woodard has Emory Robles (31-12) from Chandler AZ College Prep in the first round of the state tournament.

Freshman Ethan Zepeda (30-13) took third at sectionals at 113 pounds. He will first wrestle against Jackson McCall (29-6) from Eagar Round Valley.

At 152, sophomore Garrett Dulaney (19-16) finished fourth at sectionals. Dulaney faces Trevor Harris (38-10) of St. Johns in the first round.

Senior Galvan Roy (5-6) finished third at sectionals at 285. Roy will open with Faustino Chaydez (29-8) from Eloy Santa Cruz Valley.

The full bracket can be seen here

http://aiaonline.org/files/16954/2019-20-boys-wrestling-state-championship-brackets.pdf

On the girls side, Mingus Union had two section champions in sophomore Caylee Townsend (3-2) at 101 pounds and senior Zoey Arwine (12-2) at 160 pounds.

Townsend, who wrestled for Camp Verde last year, will face Kylee Gerber (11-5) from Yuma Gila Ridge in the first round on Friday. Arwine will wrestle against Tylee Payne (2-9) of Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin.

The full bracket can be seen here

http://aiaonline.org/files/16953/2019-20-girls-wrestling-state-championship-brackets.pdf