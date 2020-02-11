OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 11
Obituary: Dala Rae Dearborn, 1958-2020

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 8:03 a.m.

Dala Rae (Amerine) Dearborn died on February 3rd, 2020 in Hospice care, in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was born in Eads, Colorado on November 28th, 1958.

She is survived by her daughter, Darcy Marie Bustos of Cottonwood; two granddaughters, Riley and Nicole Bustos, of Vernal, Utah and sisters, Phyliss Allsworth of La Junta, Colo., Bonnie Hicks of Newcastle, Colo and Gina Love of Cottonwood, as well as various other relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15th, 2020, at Clarkdale Baptist Church, 1051 W. State Route 89 A, in Clarkdale.

Information provided by survivors.

